Giving Voice to the Voiceless, an endowment started by Charlayne Hunter-Gault, veteran journalist and the University of Georgia’s first Black female student and her husband, Ron Gault, provides university students with the funds necessary to pursue study abroad opportunities, internships and other forms of real-world collegiate experiences to those who wouldn’t be able to afford them otherwise. The fund also financially benefits university projects that shine a light on marginalized, underrepresented communities.
Jere Morehead, president of UGA, granted $25,000 worth of university funding to the program.
“Charlayne and Ron have shown their commitment to the University of Georgia and to amplifying the work of our students through the Giving Voice to the Voiceless fund,” Morehead said in a statement. “I hope that this gift inspires others to contribute to this impactful endowment.”
The fund accepts new student proposals each fall, and recipients are determined by the grants committee, led by Hunter-Gault distinguished writer in residence, Valerie Boyd.
In honor of the 60th anniversary of the university’s desegregation, the Gaults have contributed another donation of their own to the endowment.
Honored to have so much support from UGA , especially campus wide events marking the 60th anniversary of when Hamilton Holmes and I became its first Black students...the latest a $25,000 contribution initiated by President Morehead to my Giving Voice To The Voiceless Fund.— Charlayne H-G (@CharlayneHG) March 26, 2021
“I greatly appreciate President Morehead for his continued support of the Giving Voice to the Voiceless fund and the strides he is taking to promote a more welcoming and diverse campus at the University of Georgia,” Hunter-Gault said in a statement. “The young people this fund supports have all of the tools to be successful, and I hope the contributions they receive from GVV propel them to share their talents with the world as they tell amazing stories that will benefit people who otherwise, have no choice.”