On Jan. 26, Peabody announced that its annual ceremony for the 83rd Peabody Awards will be held for the first time in Los Angeles on June 11. The awards will be held in person for the first time since 2019. The Peabody Awards were founded at the University of Georgia in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Peabody Awards “honor the most intelligent, powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media,” according to UGA Today.