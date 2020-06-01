University of Georgia President Jere Morehead issued a new statement on the nationwide protests over police violence and the killings of unarmed black people.
The statement, sent to students, faculty and staff through an Archnews email, comes the day after thousands marched through downtown Athens to protest police violence. The protest dwindled in number before police dispersed about 100 protesters with tear gas at the UGA Arch around midnight.
Morehead released a statement on Twitter yesterday, calling for the university community to “recommit … to the pillars of the Arch: Wisdom Justice and Moderation.” The statement was criticized by students and professors online, who pointed out that Morehead did not explicitly mention black people, police, or the widely publicized killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor that sparked the protests.
As a black student who attends UGA, the fact that you never specifically adressed the group of people being impacted shows me you really don’t care https://t.co/8PiBPGaEbR— Nova (@joshbenna) May 31, 2020
On being a Black scientist. Working for a huge institution that releases a weak and useless statement like this. An institution that was literally built by enslaved Black people, that still hasn’t given reparations, and has built on top of their graves. https://t.co/BDCOobmqLX— Kaylee Arnold (@Black_Ecologist) May 31, 2020
In the new statement, Morehead directly addressed black students, faculty, staff and alumni, mentioned those who had been killed, and acknowledged that “we [UGA] don’t always get it right, and mistakes are made.” Morehead did not mention the protests that took place in Athens.
Read the full statement below:
