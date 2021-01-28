On the 236th anniversary of its charter, the University of Georgia released its State of the University address.
This year’s address was delivered as a video uploaded to the president’s website rather than a live address held at the university’s chapel.
In the address, President Jere Morehead frequently resorted to cliches regarding 2020 when referencing both the pandemic and the past year’s calls for racial justice.
The university pivoted in unprecedented times, found strength and overcame, together.
For the majority of the roughly 20 minute address, Morehead discussed the accomplishments of the previous year, touting success in the transition to online learning in spring 2020, fundraising efforts, U.S. News and World Reports rankings, research accomplishments and new construction and renovations, among others. Morehead also repeatedly called fall 2020 a “successful semester.”
The final claim, however, was not substantiated with academic or public health data.
Morehead delineated the steps taken by the university to prepare for the controversial return to in-person instruction in the fall.
“Our university procured tens of thousands of face masks and thermometers, installed tens of thousands of feet of plexi-glass shielding and delivered millions of sanitizing wipes all to protect our classrooms and workplaces. We marked off spaces for social distancing, updated our HVAC systems and developed a university-wide training and awareness plan,” Morehead said.
However, many students never received the university-issued masks or thermometers, and no consequences have been confirmed for those in the UGA community who opted not to complete the COVID-19 training modules.
Later in the address, Morehead discussed previous diversity initiatives and announced a new five-year diversity and inclusion plan for the university. The plan aims to put the value of diversity and inclusion in practical terms.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 32.6% of Georgia residents are Black or African American, while the 2019 UGA Fact Book reported that Black students made up just over 8% of enrolled students in fall 2019.
Morehead then encouraged members of the UGA community to remain focused on the university’s mission in the months ahead.
“Let’s keep our mission, our purpose, at the fore: teaching, research and service. Let’s embrace our values of learning, inquiry and discovery — of diversity of thought and freedom of expression, of inclusion, integrity and service,” Morehead said.
He also urged students to be nicer on social media. The comment came after months of negative rhetoric about Morehead on Twitter regarding his responses to the Black Lives Matter protests, the return to in-person instruction and the statement released following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I urge all of us to resist the negativity amplified by social media and to engage others with constructive and respectful dialogue,” Morehead said.
Morehead went on to encourage following CDC guidelines in the continued fight against COVID-19.
“Going forward, we must continue to do everything possible to protect each other from the spread of the virus, including following the best practices for mitigating transmission: wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, avoiding large groups,” Morehead said. “These actions are even more important today than they have ever been. Only by caring for each other, and making safe choices on and off campus, can we ensure another successful semester for our university.”
Between the start of the year and the return to campus this semester, Clarke County saw a 71.4% increase in COVID-19 cases.
Still, Morehead is optimistic for an eventual return to normalcy and ended the address with reassurance in the strength of UGA.
“Indeed, despite a very, very difficult year, the state of the university is strong,” Morehead said.
