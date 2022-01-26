University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead delivered the annual State of the University address on Wednesday afternoon.
Similar to the 2021 State of the University address, this year’s address was delivered to faculty, staff, students, and alumni as a video instead of being held at the university’s chapel.
To begin the address, Morehead thanked the UGA community for their “tireless work” and “extraordinary service” over the past year.
“When I look back on the past 12 months — a year with no shortage of obstacles — a clear and compelling story emerges, a story of a community bound by a deep sense of purpose, driven by an unyielding commitment to a shared mission,” Morehead said.
Morehead discussed the accomplishments of the previous year, including UGA being ranked No. 16 among public universities by U.S. News and World Report. This is the university's sixth consecutive year in the top 20 ranking, Morehead said.
Morehead also praised UGA’s athletic achievements, noting the first football national championship in 41 years, the 13 Olympic medals won by current students and alums at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics and the UGA equestrian team’s national championship.
Morehead went on to acknowledge the three faculty members who were elected to the National Academy of Sciences and one member elected to the National Academy of Engineering.
Out of all of the achievements UGA had in 2021, Morehead said he was most grateful for how the university came together to strive towards a more “inclusive and welcoming learning environment.” He highlighted the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of UGA’s integration, the initiation of 16 measures recommended by the Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community and the adoption of a university-wide plan to advance UGA’s diversity and inclusion efforts.
“I was proud that in August, the university was awarded it’s eighth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity,” Morehead said.
During the address, Morehead revealed multiple new initiatives to improve UGA. He first unveiled a five-year $6 million initiative to expand active learning on campus, which will be a new teaching and learning focus at UGA. He described active learning as “the process through which instructors guide students to actively construct knowledge” instead of having students “merely absorb facts.”
Morehead also announced a renewal of the ALL Georgia program for an additional six years. The program was launched in 2018 and provides financial and academic resources to support undergraduate students from rural areas.
Due to the challenges of the pandemic along with students’ educational responsibilities, Morehead announced a major effort at the university that he hopes will create a more supportive culture on campus and improve students’ mental health and wellbeing.
“I am dedicated $1 million in private funds, over the next two years, to further expand wellbeing support across campus, increase access to quality mental health services and support students in being more active, healthy, and successful,” Morehead said.
Morehead shifted his focus to graduate education and announced the launch of GradFIRST, a new seminar program that will provide first-year graduate students with more professional development and networking opportunities.
Morehead also announced the Connected Resilient Communities Program during the address, a new initiative from UGA’s service and outreach efforts striving to create economic development strategies for various communities using data analytics and civic engagement.
To end the 2022 address, Morehead thanked the UGA community once again for their commitment during this past year and said he hopes they will continue to remember the mission and core principles of the university during the year ahead.
“I wish you the very best in the coming year,” Morehead said, “A year that I am confident will bring boundless possibilities to the University of Georgia.”