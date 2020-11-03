Dr. Erin Lipp handles samples of wastewater from the three water reclamation plants in the Athens area on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the environmental health sciences building in Athens, Georgia. UGA Professor Ted Ross is hoping to gain some insight on the impact of COVID-19 antibodies with a three-year study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

(Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)