Vacation, for many, is a time to unwind and relax. For University of Georgia professor James Reap, a trip to Peru was exciting for both professional and personal reasons. He could gather some research for a heritage conservation course he’s teaching in the spring, and his wife could tag along. Their trip, though, proved to be memorable for reasons they didn’t quite expect.
A few days into their trip, they found themselves stuck in Aguas Calientes, Peru, — the town near Machu Picchu — when access to the town’s train was blocked by protesters.
Peru is currently embroiled in the midst of political unrest, sparked by the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo. Violent protests have led to a 30-day state of emergency declaration by the current president Dina Boluarte.
Reap and his wife were supposed to be there for 12 days. They planned to hit sites in multiple cities such as Lima and Cusco before venturing out to Machu Picchu, but were advised to see the famous ruins earlier than they originally planned since protests were spreading.
Reap said they figured if protests reached Aguas Calientes, Peru, and blocked the railroad, they’d be stuck for two or three days. They ended up there for five.
As predicted, the railroad tracks were blocked, and those in the city were stuck, but Reap said there wasn’t a sense of panic among the group of stranded foreigners. In fact, Reap said he never felt like he was in any danger.
“People were kind, and we were in a bubble,” Reap said.
They communicated with the US Embassy in Lima, Peru, as well as UGA’s Office of Global Engagement. Since Reap and his wife had travel insurance through the university, they were put on a priority list of foreigners who needed to leave first. Still, there was no word on when they’d get out.
“Every day we kept hearing, ‘Well, there’s going to be a train this afternoon,’ or ‘There’s going to be a train tomorrow,’ or ‘They’re going to send in helicopters,’” Reap said.
By Friday, Dec. 16, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Some of those stranded began to walk out of town, but the 8-10 hour trek wouldn’t work for Reap and his wife, so they rode out of the city on a makeshift wooden “raft” of sorts. They had to be pushed along the railroad tracks all the way to a power plant, where they then took shared vehicles until they reached Cusco, Peru and headed for Lima, Peru. Reap said the whole journey in total took about nine and a half hours.
The Lima airport, which was closed due to the protests, was reopened by Saturday, and Reap and his wife were able to get on a flight out of the country. They made it back to Athens on Monday, Dec. 19.
Though their trip was derailed by the protests, Reap said there were bright spots in their time there. With not many people visiting Machu Picchu, Reap said he was able to get a good view of everything and still accomplish some work and tourist tasks. He said it was like being in a “beautiful prison.”
Now, he just wants to spread the word about the situation in the country.
“What I’m concerned about are the people that live there … they were very nice, they were very supportive. Their whole livelihood depends on tourism, and tourists can’t get there and now they can’t get fresh food. They can’t get supplies, and so, it’s a serious situation,” Reap said.