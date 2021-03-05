Simona E. Hunyadi Murph, an adjunct professor at the University of Georgia, has been selected as a finalist for the U.S. Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Research Award.
The C3E Initiative is an organization that awards mid-career women who have demonstrated leadership and achievements in the field of clean energy across several categories such as research, education, advocacy, entrepreneurship and business.
Previously, Murph has been the recipient of the LDRD Most Valuable Project Award, SRNL's Spot Award for Significant Teaching Contributions and Performance and SRNL Director's Award for Exceptional Scientific and Engineering Achievement, among several other honors and awards.
Her research interests include the synthesis, design and applications of nanoengineered materials with research specifically in the areas of clean energy, environmental stewardship, fusion energy-related missions and sustainability initiatives, she said in an email to The Red & Black.
“The possibilities are endless,” Murph said when asked about the importance of nanotechnology in clean energy. “In just a few short years, we will have infinitely faster computers, self-cleaning clothes, stronger materials for building and construction, medicine and drug delivery that can be tracked live inside the body.”
Yiping Zhao, a distinguished research professor of physics at UGA and collaborator with Murph said nanotechnology is very closely related to our everyday lives. Manipulating matter at an atomic level to create new nanomaterials has opened several doors for researchers to explore their applications, Zhao said.
The magnitude of nanotechnology goes beyond sustainability as well. The future of the field of nanotechnology looks to tackle topics ranging from the possibility of discovering new substances that may be used to cure diseases to helping humans explore and eventually live in space, Murph said. She believes the significance of the discovery of nanoparticles will one day be comparable to that of the discovery of antibiotics.
The C3E Award serves to highlight those who are not only accomplished in their respective field but those who have shown exceptional leadership in the process as well. Murph blends her roles as a scientist, professor, adviser and educational leader in her work both at Savannah River National Laboratory as well as with the Murph Research Group at UGA.
Murph and her colleagues consider recognition from awards such as the C3E Award especially important in the field of STEM, Murph said. Historically, STEM fields have been occupied by a male majority.
“In science and engineering, women are not well represented,” Zhao said. “Over the years, [Murph] has become more of a leader, especially for women scientists.”
Murph said she considers recognizing the achievements of women in science and other STEM-related fields essential, citing diversified perspectives as a necessity to maximize progress towards solving science’s greatest mysteries.
“The engagement of women in STEM education and leadership arenas is a social and moral imperative,” Murph said.