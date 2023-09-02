The Environmental Law Institute, a research and education organization that promotes environmental protection through law and policy, recently awarded University of Georgia professor James Marshall Shepherd the 2023 Environmental Achievement Award in recognition of his contributions to environmental protection and sustainability.
Dr. Shepherd is the Director of the UGA’s Atmospheric Sciences Program, the Associate Director of Climate and Outreach for the Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems and Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor in the Department of Geography. In the past, he served as president of the American Meteorological Society and has received numerous accolades for his work in the field of climate science. He is a nationally recognized expert regularly consulted by media and politicians due to his publications and research. He is also the host of The Weather Channel’s award-winning podcast “Weather Geeks”.
“His dedication to both rigorous scientific inquiry and its translation to actionable insights for policymakers, communities and the general public is unparalleled,” Sandra Nichols Thiam, ELI’s Vice President for Research & Policy, said. “Through his work, he has significantly advanced our collective understanding of Earth's climate systems and the importance of proactive environmental stewardship."
The ELI is a national research and education organization that seeks to influence law and government policy regarding the environment. They present the Environmental Achievement Award annually to individuals and organizations who significantly contribute to the fields of environmental protection, conservation and sustainability.
The award ceremony will take place at the ELI Annual Award Dinner on Oct. 24.