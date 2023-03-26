University of Georgia professor Jenna Jambeck has been named one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year for her research regarding the ways in which plastic pollution ends up in the ocean.
Jambeck is an environmental engineering professor at UGA. Her research focuses on where plastic pollution comes from and how it ends up in the world's oceans. In 2010, she and Kyle Johnsen co-founded the Marine Debris Tracker app in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The app crowdsources and openly shares pollution data to help inform research efforts, according to an article from the UGA Today.
A study by Jambeck and colleagues at the National Center for Ecological Analysis found that between 4.8 and 12.7 million metric tons of plastic from coastal areas entered the ocean in 2010 alone, according to an article from UGA Today.
In 2015, Jambeck became the first to ever calculate the quantity of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. Jambeck also found that 90.5% of plastic has never been recycled, according to a UGA news release. In 2018, the Royal Statistical Society named it the International Statistic of the Year.
Jambeck has continued to track marine pollution and was awarded the MacArthur Fellowship Grant in 2022, also known as the Genius Grant.
Jambeck told USA TODAY that her hardest challenge thus far was sailing to Martinique in 2014 with 13 other women, her first sampling of the ocean for plastics.
“It was humbling and empowering at the same time because I made it through and I felt like I can almost do anything, like nothing [else] is going to be that hard in terms of traveling and dedicating my life to this issue,” Jambeck said in the interview with USA TODAY.
According to the USA TODAY website, Women of the Year “honors local and national heroines who make a positive impact in their communities every day.” The project is a continuation of USA TODAY’s Women of the Century in 2020, which highlighted women from the century since women gained the right to vote with the passing of the 19th Amendment. Jambeck is one of 64 women chosen this year. Others include Michelle Obama, Sandra Day O’Connor and Leigh Finke, the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“I don't necessarily take doors closing or obstacles as end-all-be-alls,” Jambeck said to USA TODAY. “I think persistence is how I overcome adversity − and creativity.”