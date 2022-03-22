Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.