Four University of Georgia programs will receive $12 million total in federal funding for scientific research, outreach programs and engineering projects as part of a $1.7 trillion funding bill signed in late December, according to a release from UGA Media Relations.
Both Fort Valley State University and UGA will receive $4 million for the Enhancing Georgia’s Poultry Science Workforce through Education, Innovation, and Collaboration to establish new scholarships and acquire scientific equipment used to expand the poultry industry and train poultry scientists, the release said.
UGA’s Connected Resilient Communities program, facilitated by the Archway Partnership, will receive $3 million to help communities in Georgia develop resources like cybersecurity analysis, workforce planning, downtown revitalization and infrastructure to create sustainable change and increase economic opportunity and well-being, according to the UGA release.
As part of the Expanding Engineering with Nature Installation Capacity program, UGA will receive $5 million in funding that will aid researchers in developing new strategies to protect Department of Defense facilities from extreme weather conditions and will build on the Army Corps of Engineers Network for Engineering with Nature, N-EWN, allowing the program to support a larger number of communities, according to the release.
A $100,000 project was also submitted that will support UGA’s Small Business Development Center and training programs for rural communities to improve e-commerce and digital marketing for small businesses, the UGA release said.