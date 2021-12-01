The University of Georgia’s University Cabinet recommended that two facilities on UGA’s campus be named for some of the university’s prominent Black graduates, according to a Friday announcement.

The recommendations, which are subject to approval from the University System of Georgia, propose naming the Science Library after Shirley Mathis McBay, the first Black person to earn a doctorate from UGA. She was also a champion for diversity in STEM fields. The library would be called the Shirley Mathis McBay Science Library.

The cabinet also recommended naming the new residence hall at the corner of Baxter Street and Cloverhurst Avenue after Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, the first Black students to enroll as freshmen and complete their undergraduate degrees. If the recommendation is approved, the residence hall will be known as Black-Diallo-Miller Hall and is set to open in the fall of 2022.

The news drew mixed reactions online, with some pointing out that the announcement comes on the heels of USG announcing they would not be renaming buildings honoring racist historical figures, despite community outcry and recommendations from an advisory board tasked with reviewing building names across USG’s 26 institutions.

Others were disappointed to see UGA President Jere Morehead credited for the changes, rather than campus and community activists.