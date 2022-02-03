In July of 2021, the start of fiscal year 2022, the University of Georgia began staff salary adjustments to address recruitment and retention challenges, and will continue to further adjust salaries.
On Feb. 1, UGA began reviewing and distributing salary increases of 1-4% to staff with at least one year of service in the salary range of $45,000-$80,000, according to an email from UGA shared with The Red & Black. However, the continued salary adjustments do not affect all staff and are determinant on multiple factors.
Both past and upcoming salary adjustments were outlined in an email sent to UGA vice presidents, deans, department heads and directors by UGA administrators including president Jere W. Morehead.
Bryant Barnes, a graduate student at UGA and member of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, said that any increase in salaries and wages for those who are not administrators, is worthy of applause.
“It’s a step in the right direction, but we’ve still got quite a way to go,” Barnes said.
The email stated UGA’s “ongoing efforts” to address challenges surrounding staff retention and recruitment, citing labor markets as continuing to affect organizations across the country.
“UGA’s success depends just as much on faculty as it does on graduate students, as it does on building service workers and it’s time for UGA to acknowledge it and reflect it in the wages it's paying,” said Justin Simpson, a graduate student at UGA and member of the UCWGA.
The funding for the pay adjustments comes from a mix of state funds, auxiliary and sponsored grant or restricted funding, said Rod Guajardo, director for integrated media communications in an email.
The 2022 fiscal year for UGA will end on June 30, 2022. Salary adjustments this fiscal year were previously made in July and October of 2021.
“In addition to the steps outlined below, we are very grateful for the proposed pay increases included in the budget recommendations released by the Governor last week and are hopeful that they will be supported by the General Assembly,” the email sent by Morehead said.
The actions within the email are in addition to the proposed education and health-care budget increase of $287 million, certified educators salary increase of $2,000 beginning September 2022, and $5,000 cost-of-living adjustments for all state employees by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia’s 2023 fiscal year budget, and any potential approved increases by the General Assembly, the email stated.
Math and Methodology
According to the UGA Salary Compression and Salary Inversion Plan (SCI) definitions and methodology, UGA uses the employees’ base salary and years of experience in their current position to find the midpoint of their pay range, determining adjustment eligibility, using the midpoint as the new hire starting salary and a benchmark.
UGA will use this methodology for the Feb. 1, increase in pay by 1-4% added to salaries ranging from $45,000-$80,000, creating a new range around $45,450-$83,200, shown in the tables.
Eligibility is only given to employees who have been in their current position for at least a year, according to the UGA SCI plan.
Specific employees receiving an SCI adjustment are determined using the years of experience for the newest hires and the midpoint salary for their position, plus a 1% pay increase for each additional year of experience past the midpoint, according to the UGA SCI plan.
This then creates an “estimated SCI salary difference to a calculated/expected salary based on the person’s years of experience,” according to the plan.
Employees with a current salary over 3% lower than the calculated adjustment are eligible to receive the adjustment.
The SCI adjustment plan was created in 2019, the same year UCWGA’s report on The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) found UGA to be losing more employees than most USG schools. The data is self-reported by USG schools, showing racial disparities were prevalent in the losses.
“Black employees made up 23% of the full-time workforce in 2019, yet experienced 33% of the total cuts, or a net loss of 502 positions and a 5.4% drop in the Black full-time workforce,” the IPEDS report stated regarding losses in the USG workforce.
In the data, job loss is used to describe a reduction in workforce, encompassing nearly every way someone could leave or be fired from a job.
Simpson said that according to the IPED data, people of color and women are disproportionately receiving the lowest pay at UGA.
“When you walk on North Campus you see that sign,” Simpson said. “‘Sixty proud years of desegregation,’ but at the same time, its wages are still deeply segregated.”
With governments, universities and businesses nationwide calling for $15 per hour wages, Simpson said he believes many hear the call and assume those receiving it use the added funds for expensive vacations, when in reality, that is the “bare minimum” needed to cover all living expenses, leaving no money for other purchases.
Since fiscal year 2022 began, UGA has increased its current minimum hiring rate (MHR), a range in salaries for new hires, beginning at the minimum salary a new hire with zero experience could make, to the midpoint salary of those currently in the position.
UGA’s MHR was increased by 5%, changing it from $26,175 to $27,175, about a 9% total increase from the rate in fiscal year 2021.
Initial Increases
In October, UGA allocated further funding for salary compression and inversion adjustments to be made to staff with salaries ranging from $27,000-$50,000 with an increase ranging from 1-5%.
Salaries of $27,000 were adjusted at a 5% increase and the percent of increase continued to decline as salaries reached $50,000, which is a designated 1% increase.
The salary compression and inversion plan gives the example of three building service workers, one who is ineligible with under a year of experience, and two who are, worker B having five years of experience and worker C having six. B received the SCI adjustment, but C did not. To be eligible, the employee’s salary must be at least a 3% difference than the estimated salary.
After the adjustment, employee C would be at a salary of $30,229, but the 3% tolerance doesn’t allow for them to have a salary over $29,349, leaving them with their current salary of $29,500, according to the chart provided in the plan.
In July at the start of fiscal year 2022, UGA increased the budget to ensure they could adjust the minimum hourly pay rate from $10.25 to $11.50, specifically for all non-benefits-eligible part-time staff, while also raising the student minimum hourly rate to $9.50.
“According to MIT, a living wage for two working adults with one child was $15.42/hour in Athens in 2020” stated a petition made by the UCWGA UGA Racial Justice Centering Committee asking for living wages.
In 2020, UGA had 10,455 full-time workers, 1,895 of them, or 18.1%, made less than $31,200 per year, the salary equivalent to making $15 per hour, according Gabrielle Lichtenstein, member of the UCWGA, in an email shared with The Red & Black.
Fiepre Clement, a junior psychology major with an emphasis in neuroscience, receives a Federal work-study grant for $2,000 a semester to live in Athens and work part-time as a lab assistant on campus, where she receives $9.50 an hour.
Clement said it is “disingenuous” when UGA says you can work 20 hours a week while receiving a work study grant, because at $9.50 an hour, she can only work 12 hours a week to not exhaust her grant before the end of the semester.
The grant is presented as giving students the opportunity to work part-time, or 20 hours a week. In order to not exhaust the grant, your total hourly wages made each semester must not exceed the total amount of the grant, forcing students to work less hours than expected, Clement said.
“I’m on food stamps because most of my paycheck was going to my groceries and then there’ll be like emergency bills that would come up,” Clement said. “It’s like, I can’t afford any of this.”
Eligibility for food stamps was given to her through the grant and could be lost if she exhausts her grant, Clement said.
Simpson said he believes if UGA wants to be a leader in research and teaching, they also need to be a leader in economic justice, paying employees such as maintenance and custodial staff their deserved amount for work.