The University of Georgia was ranked the 16th best public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report in their rankings for 2022, marking the sixth consecutive year that UGA placed in the top 20, according to UGA Today.
Topping the list were the University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Berkeley; and the University of Michigan. Georgia Tech was ranked at No. 10, tied with three other schools, making UGA and Tech the only two Georgia schools to make the top 20.
“I am delighted that UGA is once again ranked among America’s leading public institutions of higher learning,” said UGA President Jere Morehead in the UGA Today release. “Our consistent position among the top 20 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings reflects a dedication to the highest levels of academic excellence by our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends. I could not be prouder of our community for this well-deserved recognition of the university’s achievements.”
UGA’s Terry College of Business also ranked among the top 25 undergraduate business programs in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are determined by a number of factors including graduation and retention rates, student body academic credentials and faculty resources, such as student-to-faculty ratio and class sizes.