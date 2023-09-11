Niche, a popular ranking platform, recently ranked the University of Georgia at No. 9 among more than 500 public universities in the U.S. The ranking is determined by academics, financials, admissions and student life data gathered from the U.S. Department of State.
President Jere W. Morehead made a statement following these recent rankings, expressing that the hard work from students and faculty members has been a significant factor to UGA’s success.
“The latest Niche ranking solidifying the University of Georgia’s position as a top national public university is yet another testament to the incredible work happening across UGA,” Morehead said, according to a UGA Media Relations press release. “Our continued strategic investments in faculty hiring and enhancements of the living and learning experience for our undergraduate students are clearly making a very positive impact.”
In addition to the overall university ranking, UGA ranked at No. 3 for Best Student Life in America. According to Niche, this category’s ranking is determined by student reviews and statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
Variables such as the diversity grade, safety grade, campus grade, party scene grade and athletics grade all factor into the overall score and ranking of this category.
“Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun and friendly student culture and a vibrant campus community,” according to Niche’s website.
According to the UGA Media Relations release, UGA’s retention rate is 94%, about 75% of students complete their degrees within four years and 88% complete them within six years, and 96% of the Class of 2022 is either employed, in graduate school or in the process of completing postgraduate internships.
UGA’s Class of 2027 is the largest freshman class and the “most academically qualified,” with an average high-school GPA of 4.13, an average ACT score of 30 and an average SAT score of 1339.