UGA ranked No. 2 for the number of commercial products created from its research based on survey data collected by AUTM, formerly known as the Association of University Technology Managers. This is the eighth year in a row that UGA has placed in the top five, according to UGA Today.
UGA had a total of 59 commercial products in fiscal year 2020, an increase from 53 the previous year. The new products include new poultry vaccines, software to access muscle function, research and educational tools and new varieties of plants, both for food and decorative purposes.
“Year after year, UGA performs well in helping industry develop new products because we have such a range of research strengths across the university enterprise,” Karen Burg, vice president for research at UGA, said in the release.
In addition to the AUTM ranking, UGA also has placed in the top 10 U.S. universities for deal flow and active licensing for the past 14 years, in the top 20 among U.S. public universities for licensing revenue for 17 years and in the top 20 among U.S. public universities for total active startup companies for 18 years.
In 2019, UGA launched the Innovation District initiative, intended to connect faculty and students conducting research with industry partners that can commercialize the products.
“Through the Innovation District, we are building new pathways for companies to connect with our talented faculty and students to address business challenges and opportunities. This is an exciting time to be part of the UGA innovation ecosystem.” said Kyle Tschepikow, executive director for business engagement and innovation at UGA, in the release.