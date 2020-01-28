The University of Georgia ranked 14th on a list of 2020 Best Big Colleges in the U.S., according to a ranking by the website Niche. UGA was the only school from Georgia to appear within the top 100. Georgia State and Kennesaw State Universities also made the list, landing at 104th and 119th respectively.
Niche’s Best Big Colleges ranking compares both private and public universities with at least 15,000 undergraduate students. For the rankings, Niche analyzes factors in a university such as student life, academics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. The categories with the largest weight are academics, value and professors.
According to the analysis, UGA received A’s in all categories except two — dorms and safety, earning a B and B- respectively.
UGA’s online degree programs rose particularly high in the U.S. News & World Report rankings this year, ranking among one of the best in business and education according to U.S. News. U.S. News is a media company that publishes rankings, analysis and consumer advice on colleges and graduate schools.
Terry’s online program of business and technology jumped from 17th to 4th, and the College of Education’s online bachelor’s program in special education moved from 25th to 11th, tied with four other schools, according to UGA. The College of Education’s Masters program was recognized as the #1 program for veterans in U.S. News’ ranking.
According to Niche’s rankings, UGA placed 3rd out of all public and private universities in Georgia behind Emory University and Georgia Tech.
(1) comment
Link to the original article?
