The University of Georgia recently sold a 2,500-acre property on Lake Blackshear to an undisclosed buyer for $18.5 million, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, which received the land as a donation in 1989 from businessman Charles Wheatley with the stipulation that the school use it “as it deems best.”
The proceeds will create three funds: one fund will be dedicated to building updates and modernization efforts of the campus facilities, while the other two funds will be established as endowments to allow the school to benefit in perpetuity. One endowed fund will support research, while the other will “enhance student learning through the hiring of additional instructors and teaching assistants, as well as technology improvements,” according to the release.
“This kind of funding gives our faculty added flexibility when pursuing research funding and special projects, or in recruiting top talent for graduate students,” Dale Greene, Warnell’s dean, said in the release.
The wooded area is one of the last undeveloped parcels in the South Georgia lake, the release said. The Warnell school has managed the land for timber and hunting, receiving $8.2 million for timber sales and other investment, according to the release. The money has funded Wheatley Distinguished Professorship in Forest Health, recipients of which work to enhance society’s knowledge of forest environments. The school has also invested more than $1.3 million toward reforestation and invasive species control.