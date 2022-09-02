The U.S. Department of Education announced 189 grants totaling $51.7 million to institutions of higher learning nationwide as a part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program on Aug. 18, according to a press release from the department.
The University of Georgia received $261,889 in grant money.
Ronald E. McNair was a physicist and the nation’s second Black astronaut. He was one of seven crew members killed in the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle on Jan. 28, 1986.
The program provides grants to universities and colleges in an effort to support projects that provide disadvantaged students better preparation for doctoral studies.
It is one of eight federal TRIO programs, all intended to “to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post baccalaureate programs,” according to the website.
Many of these projects provide students with opportunities for research or professional activities such as internships and seminars, as well as tutoring, academic counseling and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs, the release said.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary at the Office of Postsecondary Education, in the release.
The institutions awarded these grants include 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and 55 Minority Serving Institutions across 45 states and Puerto Rico. Additional awards will be granted soon, expected within the next month, the release said.