The University of Georgia has earned national recognition for diversity and inclusion excellence for the ninth consecutive year, according to a release from UGA.
The INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award is one of the only nationally recognized awards that honors colleges and universities for demonstrating excellence in the diversity and inclusion area, the release said. UGA has earned this recognition every year since 2014.
Applicants of the HEED Award are evaluated comprehensively and holistically, and “all aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” are looked at, according to INSIGHT Into Diversity’s website. Though, further methodology to pick recipients of the award is unclear.
“The University of Georgia greatly appreciates this national recognition of our wide-ranging investments in diversity and inclusive excellence,” said President Jere Morehead. “While there is more work ahead, it is exciting to see the gains we are making, and I look forward to the additional progress that will be made in this critical area in the coming year.”
In the release, UGA highlighted its Diversity and Inclusive Excellence Plan, adopted in 2021, which aims to foster diversity and inclusion through various programs that have been in effect for years including new initiatives.
“Thanks to the commitment of faculty, staff, students and alumni, the University of Georgia is making great strides in fostering a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming community,” said S. Jack Hu, UGA’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, in the release. “I’m excited about working with members of our community and partners across Georgia to build upon our momentum.”