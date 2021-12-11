The University of Georgia received a record 21,500 early admission applications this year for the class of 2026, up from 20,870 last year, according to UGA Today.
In addition, the university has announced acceptances for 8,900 students from 129 counties across Georgia, 47 other states and Washington, D.C. 900 more students were admitted through early action this fall than last year.
The middle 50% of newly-admitted students reported a core GPA of 4.12-4.35, an increase from last year’s 4.0-4.33. They had completed or were enrolled in between eight and 13 Advanced Placement, international baccalaureate or dual enrollment courses. They also reported an ACT score of 31-34 and an SAT score of 1350-1500.
“We are honored by the increased interest in the University of Georgia and by the strength of the students who applied,” said Barkley Barton II, UGA’s director of undergraduate admissions. “The students we’ve admitted are tremendous, accomplished and committed to being the difference in their communities in the future.”
For deferred students or those who did not apply for early action, the deadline to apply for regular decision is Jan. 1, 2022. Final decisions are usually announced in mid-March.