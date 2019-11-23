The University of Georgia admitted 7,025 early action applicants for the Class of 2024 on Nov. 22, about 43% of the 16,511 who applied.
Admitted applicants represent 39 countries, 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The middle 50% admitted average core GPA was 4.0-4.29, lower than last year’s GPA of 4.07-4.33. UGA recalculates each students' GPA based on core courses taken in high school and the corresponding grades listed on transcripts.
Admitted ACT scores remained the same as last year’s middle 50% average for early action at 31-34. Admitted SAT scores were slightly higher, however, with the middle 50% average at 1360-1500, as compared to last year’s average of 1360-1490.
The middle 50% average number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or dual enrollment courses taken stayed the same at 7-12.
Early action applicants receive one of three decisions — admission, deferral or denial. Of the 9,486 applicants who were not admitted, “6,800+” were deferred, and “roughly 2,100” were denied.
This year’s early action saw fewer applicants than last year’s 16,921.
Applications are reviewed on an academic basis of GPA, course rigor and SAT and ACT scores. Also considered are conduct issues, recommendations, public service, community involvement, extracurricular activities, integrity and maturity and creative endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.