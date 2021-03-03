In a Wednesday Archnews email, the University of Georgia released summer and fall 2021 instructional plans for continuation of hybrid and online courses for summer semester, a return to full in-person instruction for fall semester and adherence to UGA's academic policy and health protocols from the Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.
The university will continue to offer face-to-face, hybrid and online formats with the option of synchronous or asynchronous for the upcoming summer semester. The instructional formats for all upcoming classes will be available in Athena on April 15. Social distancing guidelines will still be in order — maintaining 6 feet or greater distance in classrooms and wearing face coverings in all UGA buildings.
In the upcoming months and weeks, the university anticipates there will be wider vaccine availability to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As a result, UGA plans to resume normal operations with a return to full in-person instruction in the fall, full capacity residence halls and dining facilities and regular operations for other campus services — all research and public service operations are expected to resume no later than fall 2021.
As introduced in spring 2021, class attendance policies inline with UGA’s academic affairs policy remains. Instructors and faculty members are encouraged to implement attendance policies that work best with their classes but align with public health and safety guidelines.
Requesting accommodations for students and faculty will continue to be handled through the Disability Resource Center, and social distancing guidelines must still be followed. Continuation of DawgCheck is still encouraged with surveillance testing still available at Legion Field.
UGA is still monitoring the situation and plans are not imminent.