The University of Georgia’s spring and summer 2020 undergraduate degree recipients can register now for tickets to the Oct. 16 commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium, according to an email from UGA’s registrar office.
Faculty will not be invited to the event, according to a screenshot of an email from Alan Dorsey, dean of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
Tickets are required for all ceremony attendees. Degree recipients can register for 4 tickets, three of which are guest tickets, and the other must be used by the graduate. Upon receipt, tickets must be printed and presented at the gate.
“We sincerely wish we could accommodate more guests, but in light of current public health official guidance on social distancing, seating is limited in Sanford Stadium,” the email said.
Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required at the event, according to the email. The clear bag policy will also be in effect.
Tickets are for general admission, and available seats will be designated by red chair backs or vinyl wrappers. Most red seats are in groups of 4, according to the email. Attendees are asked not to sit with other parties and should not sit on unmarked bleachers.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, and the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be no formal procession of the graduates into the stadium.
For those who cannot attend the event in person, a livestream of the ceremony will be available at commencement.uga.edu. Anyone deemed at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is “strongly encouraged” to view the livestream rather than attend the ceremony in person, according to the email.
Due to COVID-19, the university will not provide transportation from remote parking lots to the stadium. Visitors should be prepared to walk a mile or more from parking and throughout the stadium, according to the email.
Guests who need wheelchair seating should indicate the request in their registration form. Sanford Stadium does not provide wheelchairs on site, according to the email.
Registration for tickets ends Oct. 5.
