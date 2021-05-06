The University of Georgia reported 18 COVID-19 cases over the week of April 26-May 2, a slight increase from the 15 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,600 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,904 positive cases.
Of the 18 cases reported this week, six were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms, four were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms, two were from Athens testing sites and the remaining six were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 16 students and two employees tested positive.
The university conducted 393 surveillance tests during the week of April 26-30, the lowest amount this semester and a decrease from the 576 tests last week. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 1.53%, an increase from the 1.04% the previous week.
The numbers have both been steadily decreasing since the spike of the week of Jan. 4, according to the university’s data reports.
There is still a chance of an uptrend in COVID-19 cases, as different mutations of the coronavirus are found in Georgia and as people ease on public health guidelines. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
As of May 2, the UHC has administered 19,682 vaccines cumulatively from the 43,510 received. Of those, 9,910 people have received both doses of the vaccine. UHC administered 1,738 vaccines from April 26-30.
The University Health Center has opened up appointments to everyone in the University of Georgia community via the UHC Vaccine Portal, according to an April 14 ArchNews email. The UHC will be continuing to vaccinate through the summer, according to an April 28 ArchNews email.
Additionally, COVID-19 testing will continue over the summer, but surveillance testing will be moved to the UHC instead of Legion Field. The regular email update to complete the DawgCheck symptom screener will be discontinued as of May 17, but positive cases must still be reported through the DawgCheck Test Reporting Survey.
UHC will not continue to send appointment invites to UGA faculty, staff and students over the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated. Instead, anyone interested in a vaccine can schedule an appointment through the portal.
An Archnews email released a conversation report on April 8 between the UGA COVID-19 Response Committee, COVID Task Force Leaders and UGA President Jere Morehead. In this report, they highlighted that students should be taking advantage of the surveillance testing if they haven’t been vaccinated. Additionally, they have encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and not anticipate mandatory vaccinations for the fall semester. The full panel and conversation can be found here.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed double masking amid the more contagious coronavirus mutations found in the U.S, which have been found to be 30-70% more transmissible to others than the initial strain. Double-masking has shown to block over 92% of potential infectious particles from spreading to others, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has also released guidelines for vaccinated people to still try their best to follow social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash their hands.