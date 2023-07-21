A few roads are closed due to fallen trees and some buildings are without power on UGA’s campus due to Thursday night’s thunderstorms, according to a statement from UGA Media Relations.
Campus remains open, but some buildings along the west side of Lumpkin Street — from Morris Hall to the Office of Global engagement — remain without power. Buildings at the intersection of Lumpkin Street and Baxter Street — including Bolton Dining Commons and the Business Learning Community — do have power, the statement said. The east side of Lumpkin Street was not affected.
The statement said that Georgia Power does not have an estimate as to when power will be restored due to crews responding to widespread outages across north Georgia.
Some roads are also closed due to tree damage, according to the statement. Field Street to Cedar Street is currently blocked, as is Lumpkin Street from Smith Street to the Alpha Chi Omega house.
The statement advised the public to be careful and allow for extra time when driving to campus.