New research released from the University of Georgia has provided a pathway to achieving a simplified and cost-effective method for flood mapping that can account for the rising occurrence and unpredictability of floods, a trend common because of climate change.
According to an article from UGAToday, flooding throughout urban areas has been a growing problem in recent years, and is likely associated to worsening climate change.
To determine which areas are most likely to flood, researchers have long used flood maps based on data from radar, rain patterns, past flooding trends, environment and other factors which help people prepare for and understand their risk for flooding.
However, rising flooding frequency and higher trends of less predictable floods have resulted in these past maps to grow increasingly unreliable, with the maps not designed to account for less predictable floods.
A study led by UGA engineering professor Brian Bledsoe, who also serves as the director of UGA’s Institute for Resilient Infrastructure Systems (IRIS), and Tim Stephens, a UGA and IRIS alumni who now works with Dynamic Solutions LLC, an engineering, planning and research firm specializing in water resources, works to target this growing problem.
The study published in the academic journal Water provided what researchers described as “a practical, simplified approach for quantifying uncertainty in flood hazard estimates” by modeling flooding in two urban watersheds.
Through tracing trends in Proctor Creek in Atlanta and Bronx Wash in Tucson, Arizona, the study created a probabilistic floodplain map of the regions, and highlighted these watersheds to researchers to use as a blueprint for other communities.
“Conventional flood hazard mapping tends to draw a single line on a map showing the flood zone, which is often interpreted by the public and politicians as, ‘You’re not going to get flooded if you’re outside the line,’” said Bledsoe in a press release from UGA Media Relations. “In reality, that line can be very uncertain and fuzzy, and a large proportion of flood damages occur outside of it.”
The work led by Bledsoe and Stephens worked to make those maps more reliable by using a concept of confidence intervals. These intervals show a standard deviation around a certain prediction, giving more information about a homeowners flood risk in any particular place.
“We use advanced tools to quantify the uncertainty around flood lines and describe the full range of locations where flooding is likely to occur,” said Bledsoe in an article from UGAToday. “It’s like confidence intervals based on a standard deviation in statistics – the flood zone has confidence intervals around it and we reveal that variability to help with planning and decision-making to protect people and property.”
Prior to their study on ways to make this confidence interval mapping more efficient and cost effective, the resource intense process needed to access this same level of data and analysis prevented advanced flood mapping from being accessible to most municipalities, especially in communities lacking resources.
“The way this type of analysis has been done in the past was very time intensive and involved running complex hydraulic models thousands of times to understand the full extent of the flood hazards,” said Bledsoe in an article from UGAToday. “This research demonstrates a simplified method that produces very similar and acceptable results but is much less time intensive and is easier and less costly to perform.”
Stephens and Bledsoe’s simple approach to this process aims to produce maps that can more realistically depict flood zones with less effort and lower costs, making maps more easily updatable and more accessible to a far broader audience who may have limited time, budgets, or technical resources.
“Our system can be implemented with a small increase in the level of effort for traditional regulatory flood hazard studies,” said Stephens in an article from UGAToday. “This makes the incorporation of uncertainty much more approachable, viable and cost effective.”
Now that Stephens and Bledsoe have finalized their system, their next goal is getting this mapping strategy implemented throughout the country and into the hands of practitioners by working with partners at organizations such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, floodplain management associations and various municipalities.
Bledsoe and Stephens have also been working with social scientists to determine how to best communicate a complete picture of flood risks to the general public. By making understanding the numerically complex data around flood trends possible to be understood by an everyday citizen, flood danger can become more communicable and better internalized by community members.
“We’ve found that saying things like, ‘You can be a certain percentage confident that your home will not be flooded in the next 20 years’ is much easier to grasp than abstract statements about the 100-year flood or 1% annual exceedance probability,” said Bledsoe as referenced in an article from UGAToday.
Overall, Bledsoe and Stephens’ research and distribution of this knowledge strives to provide both the public and flood control practitioners a complete understanding of an area’s flood risk, and further allow Americans combating an ever-growing presence of this once far less common danger a chance to prepare for its effects.