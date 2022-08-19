The University of Georgia Residence Hall Association hosted its first event of the semester on Sunday at Myers Quad to welcome students back to campus following move-in weekend.
Dawgfest, a carnival-style event, was complete with games and activities such as a mechanical bulldog, ring toss and a chance to stuff your own bulldog plush toy.
Several classic carnival snacks like snow cones and popcorn were also available for students to enjoy as they bounced from one attraction to another spread across the quad. Each activity had long lines, which gave students the chance to get to know each other while they waited for their turn.
Many students attended the event to meet new friends or catch up with old ones, and took advantage of the chance to enjoy a sunny afternoon on campus. Most incoming first-year students moved into their dorm rooms on Saturday and Sunday, and the event gave them the opportunity to have fun and socialize before classes started on Wednesday.
Roommates Alexis Dukes and Sayo Romiluyi said they attended the event to try and connect with other students and learn about the community at UGA after they moved in over the weekend.
“For the most part, everyone is new, and it’s good to see who is in your community, and just reach out and connect,” Dukes said.
Romiluyi said that events like Dawgfest are important because they help new students acclimate to campus life, something most of them have never experienced.
“We’re not used to this environment,” Romiluyi said. “It just makes us go somewhere new and get out there and try something before we really get into school.”
Jayde Nelson, the resident leadership coordinator for University Housing, said in an email to The Red & Black that the event had a large turnout, with close to 1,000 students in attendance.
“It is important to hold events like this for students as it allows students to become acclimated with a college campus and within a college setting to actively engage in social settings,” Nelson said. “Residents will be able to create and maintain healthy relationships with others, while engaging in opportunities that support their goals.”