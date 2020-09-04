As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase on the University of Georgia’s campus, students have struggled to schedule asymptomatic testing through the university’s surveillance test system.
Despite the surge in demand for tests, the university said it is expanding asymptomatic and symptomatic testing, according to an email from UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor.
“We have already increased our total of asymptomatic and symptomatic testing from approximately 360 tests per day to approximately 500 tests per day,” Trevor wrote in an email on Sept. 3.
Although some students reported that surveillance testing appointments were unavailable until Sept. 9, Trevor said it “has been and continues to be available.” The university operates an asymptomatic surveillance testing program at Legion Field, while students and faculty experiencing symptoms can receive tests at the University Health Center.
Starting on Aug. 27, students noticed the surveillance testing was booked nearly a week out. Trevor said this was due to an issue with registration that has since been resolved, not a lack of available tests.
“We continue to shift our operational models to accommodate campus need and to facilitate all same-day requests,” Trevor wrote.
