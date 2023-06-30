The University of Georgia released a statement Friday morning in response to the Supreme Court of the United States declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional.
The ruling — which the Court released on Thursday — considered two cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, and said taking race into account during the college admissions process violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Advocates and experts say the ruling will fundamentally change how colleges approach enhancing diversity on campus and could create barriers for low-income students and students of color.
UGA’s statement emphasized a commitment to diversity on campus, but also reiterated that race and ethnicity are not factors in the university’s admissions process.
The University System of Georgia stopped using race as a factor in admissions decisions following a 2000 court case that ended the practice. Three white women who were denied admission to UGA sued, alleging they had been discriminated against. UGA said it would not fight the lawsuit and lost the case, ending the policy across all USG campuses.
“As our nation considers the United States Supreme Court decision, the University of Georgia recommits itself to fostering a welcoming, inclusive environment where each member of our community can freely exchange opinions, learn from those of different backgrounds, and be shaped by the rich array of experiences and viewpoints that promote unity and belonging across our campus,” said the statement, which was signed by UGA President Jere W. Morehead, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs S. Jack Hu and Senior Vice Provost Michelle Cook.