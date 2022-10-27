UGA Ride Smart – a service that provides nighttime rides for University of Georgia students – will increase its maximum amount paid by UGA to $7.50 a ride starting on Nov. 1, according to an email from UGA Transportation and Parking Services.
This change marks an increase from the current discount of $5 per ride, the email said.
UGA Ride Smart launched last December as a partnership with Lyft to offer a 50% discount on standard and XL Lyft rides. The service is available to students from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week, for up to four rides a month that start or end anywhere on UGA campus, including one block north of the Arch.
According to the email, discounts apply to any student ordering the Lyft who is enrolled in the Ride Smart program, and any additional passengers are welcome. Lyft Standard allows for up to three riders while Lyft XL allows for up to five riders.
“Eligible students who have not yet signed up will receive an invitation in their UGA email in the coming days from auxiliarymkt@uga.edu to register for UGA Ride Smart,” the email said.