On Thursday, twenty students gathered over free cookies for a discussion about American public policy. In between bites of their snacks, the students traded data, history and ideas — no arguing or grandstanding, just friendly discussion.
These students are members of the University of Georgia’s Roosevelt Club, a student-led nonpartisan think tank. Roosevelt, which was founded in 2006, is focused on how policy can be used to help their community.
“We’re not really too focused on party lines … more it’s about taking an issue, looking at all of the details, all of the nuances surrounding how the issues came to be and what the potential solutions are,” said Matthew Li, the club’s training coordinator.
A great deal of the club’s focus is on educating each other. That’s the purpose of the discussions, a common Roosevelt activity where students will research a policy to teach the club, then open the floor for opinion and analysis.
The club’s executive director, Priyanka Parikh, said the club is a “learning organization.”
“The purpose of it is always trying to understand better, not trying to be right in one way or to convince someone of something, but just trying to understand each other’s perspectives,” Parikh said. “I see this place as an experimental ground — as a training ground for people interested in knowing what policy is.”
To Roosevelt, policy isn’t only information to be learned. Parikh said policy is also a tool to solve problems.
In the interest of using policy as a tool, Parikh and her peers conduct policy projects, long-term service and outreach initiatives to address real world community problems. Li attributes the Roosevelt Club’s rising membership to the club’s use of policy projects.
The policy projects work in three primary stages: education, service and outreach. After students have selected a project based on issues that affect Athens-Clarke County, they research the issue, reach out to community leaders for their perspective, perform service projects and draft policy proposals to address those issues.
The proposals are then submitted to the Arch Policy Journal, community leaders and even to the mayor’s office.
“I’m leading the homelessness project with another executive member, Noor Abdallah, and it’s been incredible. It’s my favorite part of Roosevelt,” Parikh said.
Parikh connected Roosevelt members to the Backpack Project, a service group assisting the homeless in Athens.
Along with the homelessness project, Roosevelt has projects on education, sustainability and housing insecurity, which Li leads.
While researching his project, Li reached out to the Habitat for Humanity leadership to learn more about housing insecurity in Athens.
“Eventually we set up a service project with them where, actually last Saturday, about a dozen members of Roosevelt volunteered to help build a house in Athens through Habitat for Humanity,” Li said. “We’re getting directly involved in service projects to have a more hands-on approach.”
Saanvikha Saravanan, a first year student at UGA and member of the Roosevelt club, joined partly because of projects like Li’s. She said the club helped her realize she wasn’t just a UGA student, but also a member of the Athens community.
Saravanan’s idea of helping her community is exactly what Parikh wants to foster in her club members. She hopes to give students a platform to engage with the community and examine issues they can address.
However, the Roosevelt Club is aware that they are only students, and can’t solve these problems alone.
“In a perfect world, it’d be pretty easy to solve every single problem with a pen stroke onto a bill…but more realistically you’re going to face a lot of constraints in what you want to do,” Li said.
Despite their constraints, the Roosevelt members still want to help their community. It is that community driven, policy focused perspective that defines Roosevelt.
“If there’s anything I’ve learned about policy over the past few years is that effective policy is driven by the community that will actually end up being affected by the policies you’re trying to put in place,” Parikh said. “Their voices should take priority over everything else.”