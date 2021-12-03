The University of Georgia has selected the next group of orientation leaders to welcome the class of 2026. As these 20 students begin their training for the summer of 2022, some of the 2021 orientation leaders look back at their time as mentors for the incoming freshmen and transfer students.
Jeremiah de Sesto, a junior management information systems and international business major, had always wanted to be in a role that allowed him to mentor others. He found that being an orientation leader was one of the best ways to do that at UGA.
“I wanted to give back and show first-years opportunities on campus that I didn’t necessarily know about when I was a first-year,” de Sesto said.
Karli Bryant, a fourth-year communication sciences and disorders major who also served as an orientation leader in 2021, decided to apply for the position after talking to one of her roommates who had been an orientation leader in 2020. She wasn’t sure if she would get the position, however, she decided to “give it a shot.”
After attending an information session and filling out the application and essay requirements, candidates move to the next round of the application process consisting of a group interview. Those who were invited back to the final round had an individual interview where they presented a personal portfolio. This allowed the students to express themselves and show who they are in a creative way. Some of the portfolios included knitted things and scraps books candidates made to demonstrate their personality Bryant said.
“It was definitely the coolest application process I’ve ever had,” Bryant said. “I poured a ton of time into making my portfolio and it was a lot of fun.”
After recently being selected as a member of the new 2022 orientation leader team, Sarah Park, a sophomore psychology major, found the application process to be very smooth and organized.
“The interview process was very straightforward,” Park said. “I would say it was very low pressure and you just had to answer the questions genuinely.”
While filling out the application, Park believed that the school was looking for a homogenous group. She realized after meeting the rest of her orientation leader team, however, that she had been mistaken.
“Across the board of who they chose, everyone is so diverse,” Park said. “It was really cool to see.”
Even though he found the application process to be intensive, de Sesto explained that it was “very surreal” to open his UGA email at breakfast and see that he had been selected to be a 2021 orientation leader.
The orientation leaders completed extensive weekly training throughout the spring semester. They also had “main training” during the month of May that started at 8 a.m. and went until 6 p.m., Bryant said. After completing their training, the 16 orientation leaders spent the summer leading orientation sessions and welcoming incoming first years and transfer students.
“The job does come with very long days at times,” de Sesto said. “I would say the hardest part for me was just pulling in everything outside of orientation that summer and still having time for friends.”
Bryant explained that time management wasn’t her strong suit, so she found it difficult to manage the 12-hour days during each one-day orientation session and also make time for herself.
“We always said you can’t pour from an empty cup,” Bryant said. “We tried to make sure that we were good so that we could be there for others.”
De Sesto said being an orientation leader is a year-long job. After finishing the orientation sessions during the semester, the leaders then served as peer leader assistants for the Department of Academic Enhancement and co-taught UNIV 1201 classes during the fall semester that help students learn how to be successful in college.
“During the end of the fall semester and early on in the spring semester, we’re also going to serve as orientation leaders again for incoming transfer students,” de Sesto said.
When asked what she is looking forward to most about being an orientation leader for this upcoming year, Park explained that she is excited for how hard it’s going to be. This experience would also allow her to learn about resources she “could have never learned” on her own.
After leading the “Super Sixteen” small group during each orientation session, Bryant said that being an orientation leader has given her more confidence in herself.
“I never really considered myself as a leader because I wasn’t the typical, super organized type,'' Bryant said. “I really got to learn that leadership looks and takes on so many forms and I also learned how I could be a role model.”
Bryant said she and her orientation team members had an amazing time and she loved the positive energy that she felt throughout the summer.
De Sesto said his favorite part about being an orientation leader was meeting the new first-year students and seeing them succeed and make their mark at UGA during the school year.
“I think it’s so cool that when you walk onto campus, you’re excited and always looking for the friends that you’ve met throughout the summer,” de Sesto said. “It’s fun to see your advice being carried through at times with the involvement that the incoming first year and transfer students have on campus.”
He also said being an orientation leader has taught him skills that will help him in his future.
“I think orientation has helped me be more patient,” de Sesto said. “It has definitely given me opportunities throughout this university and I’m forever thankful for that experience.”