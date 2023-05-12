On April 5, the 35th administration of the University of Georgia’s Student Government Association officially said their farewell, and the 36th administration came into office: student body president, George Moore, vice president, Yuag Shaparia and treasurer Gabi Lewis.
George Moore, who is a current junior at UGA, spoke on the team’s vision for the next year, which they highlighted on their Together campaign platform.
“We want to bring people together, because we think representation and advocacy is simpler whenever different communities are listening to each other and then we’re able to advocate by listening to everybody, by different organizations talking to each other, it builds a better and stronger community at UGA,” Moore said.
Moore said the team has been planning on maintaining “successful SGA events” that have occurred in recent years, such as staffing the professional clothing closet, which provides students one free professional business outfit per year, and the Fresh Express food pantry, which supplies fresh produce from the UGArden to UGA students.
Along with keeping successful programs such as Food for Fines, an initiative that allows students, faculty and staff who donate 10 canned goods to have a parking citation waived or refunded, they also hope to implement new ideas as well.
“We want the students to see us, visibility is really important. We’ve added new cabinet positions that are dealing with [organization] outreach,” Moore said. “The main goal there is to make people aware of SGA and make them aware of what we can hopefully do for them. The election showed us there were a lot of people who didn’t know what SGA was…and we didn’t want it to stop with them just seeing the election. ”
Moore also wants to reconcile this issue by creating platforms of visibility such as office hours with the president, vice president, and treasurer and adding SGA positions dedicated to outreach.
Moore said the administration will strive to make themselves available as individuals and be a source anyone can go to for assistance.
SGA offers three first-year programs that give freshmen students an opportunity to get involved with legislation, advocacy, and UGA affairs. Even Moore started his journey as a part of one of these programs — first year Senate.
Olivia Kosobud, a freshman political science and international affairs major, was on first-year Senate this past year and will continue on in SGA to represent the Morehead Honors College in the Senate.
“We’re really here to serve the student body. I think I’m also looking forward [to this year] because a lot of people that I worked with this past year in the Senate, they’ve either gone to cabinet or the judicial branch,” Kosobud said.
Kosobud also said Moore served as a mentor figure for her during her time on first-year Senate and she is excited to see his accomplishments as SGA president.
For her current position, she hopes to introduce and expand upon previous ideas, namely improving sustainability on campus through adding biodegradable coffee cups to the dining halls, adding and relocating trash cans, and easing student experiences through plans such as making DegreeWorks more organized and convenient to navigate.
Sophia Beasley, a freshman marketing major, was appointed to be an associate justice for the Supreme Court for the upcoming year and holds a similar sentiment of excitement and hope for the upcoming year and administration.
“I’m really just excited for this 36th administration. There’s great leaders, there’s great senators, and the cabinet is amazing. I know they will do a great job of following the 35th administration,” Beasley said.
As an associate justice, she looks at pieces of legislation being passed by the Senate to make sure the body is abiding by the SGA constitution. But despite not being able to craft or introduce her own initiatives, Beasley said she is eager to potentially see alcohol sales in Sanford Stadium and the focus on expanding parking resources, key issues that the Together team highlighted on their platform.
“We were elected to serve all 40,000 students at the University of Georgia, regardless if they are a graduate student, if they didn’t participate in the election, if they voted for another ticket, we’re here to represent everybody. That’s something that we’re committed to do and excited to do over the next year,” Moore said.