Water flooded Aderhold Hall after a pipe ruptured on the sixth floor of Aderhold Hall while class was in session on Feb. 24, Greg Trevor, University of Georgia spokesperson, said in an email.
The flooding occurred the day before a ceremony held for the renaming of the College of Education — housed in Aderhold — in honor of Mary Frances Early, the first black UGA graduate.
Elaine Jarnagin, a first-year graduate student in early childhood education, was waiting for her class to start in a sixth-floor room when she heard a loud noise and went into the hallway with the rest of her class.
She said she saw water come out of a nearby bathroom in waves, soaking the carpet in the hallway.
“If you wanted to walk around in that area you were walking in at least an inch to two inches of water,” Jarnagin said.
Video courtesy/Elaine Jarnagin
Her professor, Stephanie Jones, moved the class to the second floor to avoid the water but eventually canceled class for the day.
Jarnagin was concerned that the building wasn’t closed since the water in the elevators could be a safety hazard. The building remained open and classes were not canceled by UGA, Trevor said in a Feb. 26 email.
The day after the flooding, Jarnagin’s class was canceled by her professor, and her class has been moved to the first floor for now. The building is still open, Trevor said in the Feb. 26 email.
