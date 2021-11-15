On Sunday afternoon, family and sorority members gathered at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house to remember Natalie Shay Clark, a fifth-year University of Georgia journalism student who died on Nov. 7.
Guests laughed, cried and hugged as they shared memories about Clark’s life and personality. She was known for her kind heart and adventurous spirit. The 22-year-old from Dunwoody was remembered as a talented singer, a gifted writer and a proud advocate.
Lilly Adams was Clark’s roommate in their sophomore year, and described her as radiant, well-spoken, authentic and beautiful.
“Every single conversation I had with her was something that impacted my life,” Adams, a UGA and Alpha Chi Omega alum, said.
Clark’s mother, Shari Clark, spoke first at the memorial, wearing a pair of her daughter’s high heel shoes. Glittery boots, a tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses and a butterfly costume were just some of the clothing on display as guests remembered the fun and brightness of Clark’s life.
According to friends and family, Clark found a home away from home with the members of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega.
“You were the sisters she never had,” Shari Clark said to sorority members at the memorial.
“Nobody loved as fastly and as fiercely as Natalie… Nobody gave a hug like Natalie,” Maddy Otto, an Alpha Chi Omega alum, shared at the memorial.
In addition to her involvement in her sorority, Clark was an advocate for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights. Her mother described her interest in Project Safe, a nonprofit committed to ending domestic violence.
Family and friends described her as an excellent singer and guitarist who would perform for family members every Christmas. Rose Friend, a UGA and Alpha Chi Omega alum, described Clark as the life of the party and a true advocate.
Friends at the memorial also shared stories about Clark’s involvement in a study abroad program to Spain in 2019, an important experience for her. Friends recalled Clark debating with professors and celebrating birthdays, and described her as an exuberant and adventurous traveller.
The memorial featured a video with pictures of Clark’s life and a chalkboard for guests to write about Clark. Words included “bold,” “forever my best friend,” “vibrant” and “never less than her whole self.”
To remember Clark, her close friends and family got matching tattoos of a semicolon. The significance, according to Shari Clark, commemorates her daughter’s love for writing and is an affirmation in solidarity with those struggling with mental health issues.
Clark’s father, Bruce Clark, described his daughter as a bright light who was able to teach others to be themselves fearlessly. He quoted Lao Tzu at the memorial: “The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long.”