The University of Georgia’s Class of 2023 started class on Aug. 14 and continues the university’s trend of increased selectivity. Most students come from Georgia, but 43 states and dozens of countries are represented. Check out these numbers to get a look at this year’s freshmen.
⅓: Fraction of the class that is “a member of a minority group”
4.0: Average weighted GPA of the class
7: Number of states (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming) not represented in the incoming class
9: Average number of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes, a university record
10: Number of admits who are named Georgia
31: Average ACT score of the class, a university record
34: Average ACT score of an incoming Honors student
34: Percent of admits who are minorities
40+: Number of countries represented in the class
42: Percent of admits who chose to attend UGA, approximately
45%: Acceptance rate, down 4% from 2018
82: Percent of students who are Georgia residents
91: Percent of Georgia’s 159 counties represented
660: Number of admits who are first generation college students, around 5% of admits
671: Number of students accepted into the Honors program
1359: Average SAT score of the class
1,400: Number of transfer students starting classes this fall
1505: Average SAT score of an incoming Honors student
5,500: approximate number of first-year students this fall
13,050: Number of acceptances given out
29,314: Number of applicants to UGA for the Class of 2023
