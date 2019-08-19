190813_RAC_FreshmanWelcome-15.jpg

A student smiles while wearing a Georgia hat. The University of Georgia held its annual Freshman Welcome in Sanford Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)

The University of Georgia’s Class of 2023 started class on Aug. 14 and continues the university’s trend of increased selectivity. Most students come from Georgia, but 43 states and dozens of countries are represented. Check out these numbers to get a look at this year’s freshmen.

UGA class of 2023 continues upward trends in academics and selectivity

⅓: Fraction of the class that is “a member of a minority group”

4.0: Average weighted GPA of the class

7: Number of states (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming) not represented in the incoming class

9: Average number of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes, a university record

10: Number of admits who are named Georgia

31: Average ACT score of the class, a university record

34: Average ACT score of an incoming Honors student

34: Percent of admits who are minorities

40+: Number of countries represented in the class

190813_RAC_FreshmanWelcome-11.jpg

Hairy Dawg stands with the freshman in the stands of Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia held its annual Freshman Welcome in Sanford Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rac86114@uga.edu)

42: Percent of admits who chose to attend UGA, approximately

45%: Acceptance rate, down 4% from 2018

82: Percent of students who are Georgia residents

91: Percent of Georgia’s 159 counties represented

660: Number of admits who are first generation college students, around 5% of admits

671: Number of students accepted into the Honors program

1359: Average SAT score of the class

1,400: Number of transfer students starting classes this fall

1505: Average SAT score of an incoming Honors student

5,500: approximate number of first-year students this fall

13,050: Number of acceptances given out

29,314: Number of applicants to UGA for the Class of 2023

