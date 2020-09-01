On Aug. 20, 2020 the University of Georgia begins classes, welcoming students on campus as they initiate reopening after being closed since March and moving all classes online due to COVID-19. Inside the Tate Student Center tables and chairs have been removed to allow for social distancing. Signs and ground markers have been placed around the building to encourage students to use masks and remain 6 feet apart. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)