The University of Georgia’s Executive Committee convened Feb. 5 to address proposals concerning the termination, addition and alteration of several degree programs.
The Executive Committee, which receives and considers items to be put on the University Council’s agenda, voted to approve all of the following degree proposals, as well as a proposed resolution to include mental health resources on syllabi.
The committee voted to replace the university’s athletic training undergraduate major program with a master’s program. The Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, which accredits athletic training programs, now requires trainers to earn a master’s degree by 2022, rendering those with a bachelor’s degree without industry-accessible credentials.
The committee read a proposal to terminate the food industry marketing and administration major due to a lack of enrollment and student interest.
The committee voted on the termination of the interdisciplinary biomedical sciences graduate program, in which no students are currently enrolled. While the program initially started as part of the Biomedical and Health Sciences Institute mission to support biomedical instruction and research, other more flexible programs offer similar opportunities.
The Executive Committee also addressed proposals to add new programs, including a minor in gerontology, a minor in social work and a graduate certificate in substance use counseling.
A proposal to add an online area of emphasis in emerging media for the journalism and mass communication master’s program was also introduced.
The committee discussed changing the name of the early childhood education major to elementary education to align with the certification name as defined by the Georgia Professional Services Commission.
The committee addressed a resolution, proposed by the Student Government Association last February, which would require all UGA syllabi to include a statement listing mental health resources available to students.
“There’s a lack of understanding of the different resources regarding mental health, specifically the fact that we have four different clinics,” said Rachel Byers, the president of SGA. “I don’t think that students necessarily understand that … not just allowing students to know what resources there are but empowering professors and faculty to know what those resources are, as well.”
The University Council will convene on Feb. 19 to discuss and vote on the proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.