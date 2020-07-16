This article is part of a series breaking down the University of Georgia’s plans for fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many services at the University of Georgia’s University Health Center will be online this fall due to COVID-19. UHC will use telehealth procedures and implement other precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

UGA is currently planning on students returning to campus in the fall for in-person classes on Aug. 20. UGA’s 200-plus page reopening report has guidance for different aspects of campus life under this plan for in-person classes with social distancing.

“Addressing emerging infectious disease rapidly will be the primary focus of UHC resource allocation and will drive optimal access and plans for staffing,” the report says. During Phase Three of the university’s reopening, when all faculty, staff and students return to campus for the fall semester, “strategies to identify and mitigate vulnerable populations will be fully implemented.”

UHC will be open by appointment only. Students will be able to receive many services, including counseling services, fully online at UHC during the year, according to the plan.

For face-to-face appointments, UHC will screen students when they arrive, distance seats in waiting areas and use masks and hand sanitizer. Appointments will be scheduled with more time in between them to minimize in-person traffic, and UHC will avoid personal contact and sharing documents like credit cards or ID cards.

UHC will also address additional needs related to COVID-19 across campus to “ensure the Health Center has the resources and equipment for full fall operations,” according to the report.

Additional needs across campus Rapid result COVID-19 tests

Space used for quarantine

A platform for reporting COVID-19 results

Routine screening of faculty, staff and students

Robust contact tracing — includes available public health resources to perform contact tracing and technology system for COVID-19 tracking

Random testing capabilities for students, faculty and staff

Personal protective equipment for health center workers

Sanitation stations across campus

Sources to minimize exposure opportunities — hands-free sinks, doors, toilets and no-touch sensors for admissions to spaces on campus

Thermometers for faculty and staff who don’t have them

Space for private health providers to offer telehealth services at UHC

Additional training related to cleaning, identification of COVID-19 risk areas, contact tracing, diagnostic versus surveillance testing, mitigation strategies and vulnerable populations — training will need to delineate the different resources available to faculty, staff and students Source: Plans for a Phased Return to Full Operations

The memo says UHC will need additional training and support for COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation support. People who test positive for the virus are supposed to quarantine for 14 days per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.