This article is part of a series breaking down the University of Georgia’s plans for fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many services at the University of Georgia’s University Health Center will be online this fall due to COVID-19. UHC will use telehealth procedures and implement other precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
UGA is currently planning on students returning to campus in the fall for in-person classes on Aug. 20. UGA’s 200-plus page reopening report has guidance for different aspects of campus life under this plan for in-person classes with social distancing.
“Addressing emerging infectious disease rapidly will be the primary focus of UHC resource allocation and will drive optimal access and plans for staffing,” the report says. During Phase Three of the university’s reopening, when all faculty, staff and students return to campus for the fall semester, “strategies to identify and mitigate vulnerable populations will be fully implemented.”
UHC will be open by appointment only. Students will be able to receive many services, including counseling services, fully online at UHC during the year, according to the plan.
For face-to-face appointments, UHC will screen students when they arrive, distance seats in waiting areas and use masks and hand sanitizer. Appointments will be scheduled with more time in between them to minimize in-person traffic, and UHC will avoid personal contact and sharing documents like credit cards or ID cards.
UHC will also address additional needs related to COVID-19 across campus to “ensure the Health Center has the resources and equipment for full fall operations,” according to the report.
The memo says UHC will need additional training and support for COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation support. People who test positive for the virus are supposed to quarantine for 14 days per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
