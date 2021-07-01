University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been elected as president of the Southeastern Conference, according to UGA Today. His term will last two years and begins July 1.
Morehead will chair the SEC’s Executive Committee as president, which approves the SEC’s operating budget and oversees fiscal affairs.
Previously, Morehead served as vice president, according to UGA Today. He was also appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors, which he will continue to be a part of as he takes the role of president.