When Joshua Duarte arrived at the University of Georgia as a first-generation college student in 2017, he went to the annual Welcome Back Barbeque hosted by UGA’s Hispanic community. It was at the barbecue where he met a leader from Lambda Upsilon Lambda, a Latino fraternity at UGA, who would become his mentor in navigating the ups and downs of life at UGA, he said. Now, Duarte is the president of the organization.
Lambda Upsilon Lambda, founded in 2017, and Sigma Lambda Upsilon, a Latinx sorority which was founded in 2019, are among the newest Greek life organizations on campus. Since their beginnings, these organizations have worked to foster community on campus while giving back to the Athens community as a whole.
Not all students find a sense of community during their first semester at UGA. Karla Abundis Betancourt, who also came to UGA as a freshman in 2017, transferred to Kennesaw State University after experiencing culture shock, anxiety and wanting to be closer to her family. She felt like she didn’t belong at UGA, she said.
Abundis Betancourt found community at KSU through Sigma Lambda Upsilon, where she was a founding member, but during the same time, the UGA chapter of Sigma Lambda Upsilon was created. She said the founding was special to be a part of because she formed bonds not only with the inaugural members at KSU but also at UGA.
“It was super cool to meet other people from different schools and meet other girls with the same values and ideas. I was like ‘I feel really comfortable now having this support system, I feel comfortable coming back to UGA,’” she said.
Creating community
Abundis Betancourt, a senior accounting major, returned to UGA in fall 2019, where she joined the UGA chapter of Sigma Lambda Upsilon, she said. Galilea Garcia, the Sigma Lambda Upsilon president, is a senior environmental engineering major. She said it was important for students of color to find community on campus and for them to feel like they’re not alone.
“Coming to a [predominantly white institution], it kinda prepares you for what the real world is actually like. Not everywhere you go, or where you work, is going to be super-inclusive. At the end of the day, finding that group of people who are going to be your allies is super important,” Garcia said.
Annette Aguilar, a senior international affairs major and the social chair for Sigma Lambda Upsilon, said historically UGA wasn’t intended for students of color or LGBTQ students.
Creating spaces for marginalized students, and giving them a seat at the table, can be transformative, Aguilar said. Abundis Betancourt said if she had the sense of community she found with Sigma Lambda Upsilon, she wouldn’t have felt so alone her freshman year.
Sigma Lambda Upsilon has five goals — sisterhood, service to their campus and community, academic excellence and cultural enrichment, Garcia said. The organization also participates in Noche Latina and hosts collaborative events with other on-campus groups, she said.
At a national level, Sigma Lambda Upsilon hosts a yearly RAÍCES (roots) week, Garcia said. This year’s theme was “Nosotros la Gente: The Power of Our Voice,” which was centered around the election and the power of voting. Normally they would host in-person events for the week, but because of COVID-19, all of their programs have been virtual, she said.
Giving back
Duarte, a senior criminal justice and sociology double-major, said attending UGA was a way to keep the fight started by individuals in the Civil Rights movement and build a presence and community on campus for other students of color.
While Lambda Upsilon Lambda creates a community of its own at UGA, much of its work involves serving the community at large. Michael Stone Lafuente, a junior finance and international business double-major and the community service chair, said his passion for community service was part of what initially drew him to the organization.
Lambda Upsilon Lambda’s national philanthropy is the Providing Access to Higher Education initiative, Stone Lafuente said. Members help minority high school students with the financial aid, application and scholarship application process for college, he said.
Stone Lafuente said growing up, many of his friends didn’t apply to college because they were working with their families or they had a preconceived idea that college wasn’t right for them. Now, he’s working to give more students the same opportunity he had.
In addition to their philanthropy project, Lambda Upsilon Lambda members often host donation drives and work with the Boys & Girls Club of Athens.
“We made a very impromptu additional donation drive in the middle of COVID-19, near where I live back home. My mom was a high school teacher at Cherokee High School, and they had a food pantry that had been massively depleted and desperately needed food, because during COVID-19, unfortunately, food insecurity was at its highest,” Stone Lafuente said.
Latinx-based, not Latinx exclusive
Both Lambda Upsilon Lambda and Sigma Lambda Upsilon have spring initiation for new members. Their recruitment processes were modeled after National Pan-Hellenic organizations, Duarte and Garcia said, and they have several similarities.
Aguilar said Sigma Lambda Upsilon has a new membership intake process where interested students learn about the chapter and get to know members of the sorority before they join. They have informational events about the chapter’s history and process to join.
It’s important for members to make sure they have similar ideals and goals as the organization, Aguilar said. Garcia said Sigma Lambda Upsilon has two upcoming events in November for interested students to attend.
Both organizations are Latino and Latina-based, but not Latino and Latina-exclusive, Duarte and Abundis Betancourt said. Sigma Lambda Upsilon was founded by Latina women who had the idea of creating a safe space for all people, Abundis Betancourt said.
The organizations have hosted meetings and conversations to discuss identities within the Latinx community.
Sigma Lambda Upsilon discussed anti-Blackness in the Latinx community, Black allyship and Black and Brown experiences in higher education, Garcia said in an email. Lambda Upsilon Lambda’s national board meets to educate members of different identities to help create a more inclusive organization, Duarte said in an email.
“We recognize and celebrate that our Latin culture is a melting pot of Indigenous, African, and European roots. Our organization combats discrimination within the Latinx community by encouraging all to discover, preserve and endorse the wealth of all ethnic backgrounds in order to preserve the richness of our traditions and expand our knowledge of our culture and others,” Garcia said.
