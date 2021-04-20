The University of Georgia Student Government Association and Transportation and Parking Services worked together last summer to make changes to the bus system and routes due to COVID-19, and will continue to monitor the ridership levels for the upcoming fall semester to determine if any changes will be made.

This spring 2021 semester brought more students to campus than the fall 2020 semester as a result of increased in-person and hybrid classes. Transportation and Parking Services followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reducing bus capacity to 18 or 20 passengers to allow for social distancing.

Caroline Dodson, a sophomore public relations major, noticed at popular stops like Tate and the main library, students have to crowd around the bus when it arrives to get a seat. She said these stops seem the busiest around mid-afternoon.

“Some of the seats on the bus don’t seem socially distant at all; you are right next to each other. If they wanted to be 6 feet apart, they could change that,” Dodson said.

Routes were shortened to make buses more frequent throughout campus, said Todd Berven, interim director for Transportation and Parking Services. This helped with the reduced occupancy that was caused by the pandemic guidelines.

TPS reached out to SGA in the summer 2020 to see what students thought about the new route changes they wanted to make in the upcoming year due to COVID-19, Berven said.

Shahrzad Roshan Zamir, SGA’s former executive director of engagement, worked on creating a survey for students that would explain what the bus route changes were, asked what routes students used the most and how these changes would affect them.

SGA sent out the survey on May 11, 2020. Many students were concerned with the Milledge bus route being completely cut. SGA then worked on communicating and fixing these concerns with UGA Transportation and Parking Services.

Many of these route changes were because of COVID-19 regulations and incorporating more eco-friendly buses.

The amount of students allowed on buses and the status of future bus routes for next semester is still uncertain.

“As we prepare for the fall semester, we will continue to work closely with the university and forecast ridership levels to ensure the transit support on routes is running efficiently,” Berven said.