The University of Georgia Small Satellite Research Laboratory is a student-led lab located in the basement of the physics building designed to allow participants to design, build and test space-ready components. While faculty member Deepak Mishra serves as the lab’s principal investigator, day-to-day operations, projects and grant proposals are undertaken by graduate and undergraduate students.
Here, they are able to gain hands-on experience in leadership, software development and even building satellites that will one day be launched into space, as the lab’s Spectral Ocean Color Satellite, or SPOC, was last year. The lab also has a ground station where the student Mission Operations Team guides the satellites and aggregates the data they gather in a publicly available place.
“The one thing we don't do is physically launch the rocket,” said Jeffery John, a program manager at the Small Satellite Research Lab.
The lab works with a large panel of regulatory bodies and government agencies, including NASA, the University Nanosatellite Program, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In addition to obtaining resources and funding, John said these partnerships ensure that “the orbit lifetime of the satellite can do as much good as possible.”
Currently, the lab has three cube satellite projects: the Multi-view On-board Computational Imager, or MOCI, the Mission for Education and Multimedia Engagement Satellite, or MEMESat and the Spectral Ocean Color Satellite, or SPOC. Lab members are also currently working on a fourth mission proposal. The exact purpose and scope of this mission is not yet set in stone, but it goes by the acronym COMPASS.
Cube satellites are named for the “cube” base unit they are constructed from. MEMESat is a single unit satellite, SPOC is a three-by-one unit long satellite and MOCI, dubbed “Big Boi” by the students, is a three-by-two unit satellite, and thus the largest the lab is currently building. If approved, COMPASS would steal Big Boi’s crown, as a 12-unit satellite that’s twice MOCI’s size.
The scope of each mission is different, but all allow the lab’s work to extend far beyond the confines of the Physics Building basement. MOCI, for instance, is designed to map out a 3D view of the Earth’s terrain. The lab’s satellite access also allows it to provide hyper-localized climate data that is free to the public.
“It'll make a huge difference in the future of policymaking as we monitor the ecological impacts of what's happening right now,” John said.
Lab members also engage in community outreach. Students visit local high schools, host public events and work on providing a unique learning experience through MEMESat. This project is done in partnership with nonprofit Let's Go To Space, Inc. to create radio stations that will allow people to share memes from space to engage the public in satellite focused research.
A poster with a NASA astronaut, captioned "We Need You" hangs above the lab's exit — a call to action for this generation's aspiring scientists.
“Not everyone that comes into the lab is really interested in space or aerospace, but having to solve these problems and think through these different situations provides an enormous benefit to people in the long run,” said Parker Ensing, chief engineer and flight lead. “People don't really get why we're spending money on space when we have so many issues on the ground, but in many ways, the methodology we use to solve those problems apply to both situations, so having people work on things like this is inherently useful, and I think it makes us a better society for it.”