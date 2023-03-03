Stegeman Coliseum will be closed until further notice after a piece of the ceiling fell on Wednesday, according to a statement from the University of Georgia.
“The University of Georgia has closed Stegeman Coliseum until further notice,” the statement read. “This action was taken after a small piece of the ceiling was discovered to have fallen Wednesday. No one was hurt. Safety is the university’s top priority, and the building will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed. We do not know how long that will take at this time. The university has begun notifying groups that have reserved the coliseum and has advised them to find alternate locations.”
Depending on the length of the closure, a number of events that were scheduled to take place at Stegeman could be impacted.
Graduation ceremonies for Cedar Shoals High School and Clarke Central High School were both scheduled for Friday, May 26 at Stegeman. In a letter to staff and families on Friday, the Clarke County School District announced that those ceremonies will be relocated.
UGA’s commencement ceremonies for graduate students and the graduate convocation for the Terry College of Business are currently scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at Stegeman. The undergraduate convocation for Terry College is also scheduled for Friday, May 12 at Stegeman.
In terms of athletic events, both Georgia’s women’s and men’s basketball teams have already completed their home schedules.
Georgia gymnastics announced on Thursday that its meet against Arkansas, previously scheduled to take place at Stegeman on Friday, was being relocated to the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for Sunday at 2 p.m. Gymnastics still has a meet against Michigan scheduled for Friday, March 10 at Stegeman.