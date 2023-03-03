University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart leads the charge in the highest paid employees at the university for the 2022 fiscal year, with nine of the top 10 spots occupied by coaches, according to Open Georgia.
The 2022 fiscal year ran from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Athletics personnel dominate the top 10 paid employees of fiscal year 2022, along with UGA president Jere W. Morehead. Four of the employees no longer work at the university: Tom Crean, Todd Monken, Dan Lanning and Joni Taylor.
The Red & Black obtained this information through Open Georgia, a platform for deriving information about state spending.
Top 10 salaries for the 2022 fiscal year, according to Open Georgia:
Former UGA football offensive coordinator Todd Monken earned around $1.8 million in fiscal year 2022. On Feb. 14, the Baltimore Ravens hired Monken as offensive coordinator, with Mike Bobo set to take over his position. Bobo’s contract details have yet to be released by Georgia football.
Pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon earned around $1.1 million in fiscal year 2022. Dan Lanning, formerly Georgia football’s defensive coordinator and current head coach of the Oregon Ducks, earned $1.073 million from UGA, while run game coordinator Dell McGee earned $1.011 million.
Former Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor, now with Mississippi State in the same role, earned $1.010 million.
Continuing with Georgia football coaches, offensive line coach Stacy Searels ended fiscal 2022 earning around $972,000.
Current Georgia men’s basketball head coach Mike White earned $962,536 in salary for the 2022 fiscal year.
UGA President Jere W. Morehead finishes 10th on the list in fiscal 2022, earning $916,729.
According to Open Georgia, the football coaching staff and other coaches dominate the top of the list for the highest paid UGA employees. It is not until around the 22nd employee, the chief of academic affairs, S. Jack Hu, where professors and other academic employees begin to be listed.