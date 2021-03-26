Danielle Hall, a Black woman and IT Project Manager at International Market Centers, said she found new ways to speak up for herself in light of the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd last year. She said when Rayshard Brooks was killed by police down the street from her home in Atlanta and it was not addressed at work, she saw the need to speak up for herself.
“It wasn't about the repercussions or what might happen or any of those things. It was more showing up for myself, and knowing that I can't be the only person that's feeling this way,” Hall said.
The University of Georgia’s women-led media organization, Women in Media, hosted a three-day virtual conference where leading women in the media industry outlined overcoming pandemic and minority-related difficulties in the workplace.
Panelists Hall, Megan Shannon, Geraldine White and Liza Dunning discussed self-discovery, finding their voices, allyship among women and overcoming imposter syndrome moderated by Carta’s Head of Inclusion, Mita Mallick, during the Thursday Zoom webinar.
The panelists offered experience and wisdom as to how they’ve defied the odds working from home and creating an inclusive environment in their respective workplaces.
Shannon said as a white woman in her role as communications manager at RaceTrac, she felt obligated to use her privilege as a white person as an opportunity to speak up for others.
“It is my duty to use that privilege to advocate for my peers, especially those who are in minority groups,” Shannon said.
White, the diversity, equity and inclusion leader at Publicis Sapient, added that being an ally is not exclusive to speaking up for groups that are different from yourself, but rather that all women can be advocates for one another.
White said some of the ways women can support each other as allies, accomplices and co-conspirators could be through “continued support throughout the day and throughout careers, whether it's in mentorship, sponsorship, coaching and other ways.”
Dunning, a freelance brand consultant and creative director, shared a quote she found on Instagram that she thought well-encompassing for the idea of women looking out for women: “Surround yourself with women who will mention your name in a room full of opportunity.”
As the conversation shifted to overcoming imposter syndrome, or the idea that one is not qualified enough for the position they are in, Shannon said to combat this, she has kept a folder “for a rainy day” full of any accomplishments or notes of encouragement that she can look back on and feel proud.
Speaking to students in the webinar audience, the panelists discussed misconceptions that college-aged women may have about being a woman in the workplace. While White encouraged the audience to shed any stereotypes that may surround the current generation entering the workforce, such as entitlement or unworthiness, Hall brought up the false idea that women have to choose work over their personal life.
“We live in an awesome time where all of that is being challenged,” Hall said. “You don't have to have one and not the other, and you don't have to have both. And you can make a decision to leave the workforce and start a family and still feel that you can come back there.”