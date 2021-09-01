The University of Georgia School of Law has created a fund to support students who have overcome significant obstacles and intend to help rural or legally underserved communities, according to a UGA news release.
The fund, named the Justice Robert Benham Scholars Program Fund in honor of the law school’s second Black graduate, seeks to address law school preparation, recruitment, academic support and career planning.
The program was originally piloted in 2018 with help from the New Approaches in Diversity and Inclusion initiative and has benefited 12 students so far.
Recently, it received an additional $500,000 pledge from The Hart Family Foundation Inc. with assistance from E. David Hart Jr., a UGA alum.
The money will go towards supporting scholarships, participant support costs, bar exam preparation, professional development attire, participation in the law school’s “early start” program, supplies and costs associated with guest speakers and special events.
“I am grateful to President Morehead for the seed funding and to the Hart Family Foundation and David Hart for their commitment to a program honoring Justice Benham,” School of Law Dean Peter Rutledge said. “The Benham Scholars program helps to advance our vision to be the nation’s best return on investment in legal education and part of our mission to produce future lawyer-leaders for the state of Georgia, including rural and legally underserved communities.”