The University of Georgia School of Law announced it will create a First Amendment Clinic funded by a $900,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation in a news release on Sept. 23.
The clinic aims to support First Amendment rights by “regional cases involving free speech, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly and petition,” as well as “enhance law students’ understanding of the First Amendment.”
School of Law Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge said the Stanton Foundation partnership will provide UGA law students “the chance to protect the rights of individuals and to raise civic awareness in communities throughout the Southeast” in the release.
UGA is currently undergoing a nationwide search to find a director for the clinic.
The Stanton Foundation was founded by longtime CBS president Frank Stanton, who provided funds for the foundation upon his death in 2006 to support the First Amendment, policy research in international and nuclear security and canine welfare.
“The creation of the First Amendment Clinic adds to the School of Law’s robust clinical and experiential learning opportunities and furthers our mission to educate the next generation of lawyers so they can become leaders in their communities,” Rutledge said in the release.
